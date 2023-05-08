Accessibility links

May 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Sudanese refugees who fled the violence in Sudan's Darfur region and newly arrived ride their donkeys, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Goungour, Chad, May 8, 2023.
2 An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 French President Emmanuel Macron lights the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe during ceremonies commemorating the end of World War II anniversary (Victory Day), in Paris.
4 Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas.

