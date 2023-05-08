Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sudanese refugees who fled the violence in Sudan's Darfur region and newly arrived ride their donkeys, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Goungour, Chad, May 8, 2023.
2
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
French President Emmanuel Macron lights the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe during ceremonies commemorating the end of World War II anniversary (Victory Day), in Paris.
4
Members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas.
Load more
May 8, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 7, 2023
Day in Photos
May 5, 2023
Day in Photos
May 4, 2023
Day in Photos
May 3, 2023
Day in Photos
May 2, 2023
Day in Photos
May 1, 2023
Day in Photos
April 30, 2023
Day in Photos
April 28, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG