Day in Photos

May 9, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Russian troops march during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
India&#39;s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters wearing masks of prime minister Narendra Modi. wait for his arrival during an election campaign rally in Prayagraj.
A first white-handed gibbon infant born at the Skopje Zoo is seen with his mother in Skopje, North Macedonia.
Firefighter Yeom Jung-phil pulls a fire truck by a rope during the Safe Seoul Festival in Seoul, South Korea.
