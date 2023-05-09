Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 2:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This image of the dusty debris disk surrounding the young star Fomalhaut is from Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). It reveals three nested belts extending out to 14 billion miles (23 billion kilometers) from the star. The inner belts – which had never been seen before – were revealed by Webb for the first time.
2
Bank security personnel and riot police attack an injured protesting depositor outside a Bank Audi branch in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Depositors for years have protested at the banks, demanding their trapped savings back, as they struggle with an economic crisis that has plunged over three-quarters of the tiny country's population into poverty.
3
Police fire tear gas shells towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Karachi. Khan was arrested in connection with a graft case.
4
A young boy peers through the border wall as migrants gather between primary and secondary border fences in San Diego near San Diego, California, May 8, 2023.
May 9, 2023
