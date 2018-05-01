Accessibility links
Asia
Marches and Rallies Mark May Day Around the World
May 01, 2018 3:54 PM
Workers and protesters throughout the world observed May Day Tuesday with rallies and strikes demanding their governments address better working conditions and other labor issues.
People march with red flags during a rally to mark May Day in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2018.
Workers hold flags and signs as they rally to mark May Day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 1, 2018.
A protester holds a smoke safety flare during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2018.
Workers push police officers to brake the barricade during a Mayday rally at business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2018.
