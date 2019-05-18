May Plans 'New Bold Offer' on Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will present a "new bold offer" to lawmakers with "an improved package of measures" in a final attempt to get Brexit withdrawal agreement legislation through Parliament.

After failing three times to get Parliament's approval for May's deal to withdraw from the European Union, the government will now put legislation that will enact that deal before Parliament for a vote in early June.

"I will not be simply asking MPs to think again. Instead I will ask them to look at a new and improved deal with a fresh pair of eyes — and to give it their support," May wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper.