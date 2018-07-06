Accessibility links

Mayor of London Says Trump Baby Protest Blimp Can Fly

  • VOA News
Demonstrators hold placards as they listen to speeches during a rally in Parliament Square opposing U.S. President Donald Trump as MPs debate his planned state visit to the United Kingdom, in London, Feb. 20, 2017.

The mayor of London has approved a protester's request to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry, orange diaper-wearing baby during the U.S. president's visit to the British capital next week.

Leo Murray and Matt Bonner pose for a picture with their helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, June 26, 2018.
The 6-meter tall inflatable will fly over Parliament between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. local time on July 13 during a scheduled protest.

"The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms," Mayor Sadiq Khan's office said Thursday.

Leo Murray, the activist behind the blimp dubbed Trump Baby said the mayor's office originally did not approve of the blimp but "following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor.''

Murray used an online crowdfunding site to raise more than $20,000 asking donors to "make our six-meter high orange, inflatable baby with a malevolent face and tiny hands fly over central London during Trump's U.K. visit."

During the three-day visit, Trump will meet with the Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.

