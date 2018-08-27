Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
08:05 - 08:30
LIVE
VOA 1 - The Hits - Ray McDonald
Upcoming
08:30 - 09:00
VOA Learning English
09:00 - 09:05
VOA Newscasts
09:05 - 09:30
VOA 1 - The Hits - Ray McDonald
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
09:00 - 09:05
VOA Newscasts
11:00 - 11:05
VOA Newscasts
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
18:05 - 18:30
Soul Lounge
18:30 - 19:00
Soul Lounge
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
09:00 - 09:04
VOA Newscasts
10:00 - 10:04
VOA Newscasts
11:00 - 11:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits - Ray McDonald
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
USA
McCain Honored in US, Vietnam
August 27, 2018 7:19 AM
Makeshift memorials are building in Arizona, Washington D.C. and Vietnam, in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain, who lost his battle with brain cancer on Saturday, August 25. He was 81.
1
A makeshift memorial builds at the office of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix.
2
Flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington, Aug. 26, 2018.
3
The sign marking the office of Sen. John McCain is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 26, 2018.
4
Flags fly at half-staff at the Arizona Capitol in memory of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix.
Load more
McCain Honored in US, Vietnam
More US Stories
Los Angeles Police Build Bridges to Immigrant Communities
Bargaining Chip or not, Taiwan Keeps Improving Prized Relations with US
Vietnam Pays Respects to John McCain with Tributes, Flowers
Lane Brings Record Rain to Hawaii, but Loses its Wallop
Letter: Vatican Knew About Disgraced Archbishop’s Behavior
The Day in Photos
August 26, 2018
Featured Video
Thinking Forward: A Discussion with International Young Leaders
StoryCorps: Q&A
Recommended
VOA Connect: Telling America's Story
You may also like
USA
Revered Statesman, Proud Patriot and Warrior
Africa
Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa Calls for Unity After Being Sworn In
USA
US Women Celebrate Equality, Vote
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG