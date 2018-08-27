Accessibility links

McCain Honored in US, Vietnam

Makeshift memorials are building in Arizona, Washington D.C. and Vietnam, in honor of Arizona Senator John McCain, who lost his battle with brain cancer on Saturday, August 25. He was 81.
A makeshift memorial builds at the office of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix.
Flags flying a half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., frame the U.S. Capital at daybreak in Washington, Aug. 26, 2018.
The sign marking the office of Sen. John McCain is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 26, 2018.
Flags fly at half-staff at the Arizona Capitol in memory of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix.
