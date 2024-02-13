Media Project Teaches Students to Be Next Generation of Local Journalists

For more than a century, radio has been one of the main sources of information and entertainment for audiences.

In Arlington, Virginia, a media initiative is teaching the next generation of journalists, including high school and college students, how to produce a podcast.

Arlington Independent Media is a nonprofit focused on media training and resources for community news—including programs for youngsters who want to learn about media.

“We reach out to kids who are interested in writing, who are interested in multimedia, but also who are interested in government and politics,” said Kristen Clark, the community engagement director. “Kids who speak foreign languages at home. Like really, the philosophy is that everyone has a story to tell.”

At weekly editorial meetings, the students talk about possible angles for their stories and the people they may interview. They also each create an episode for the Arlington Amp podcast. Students choose a story to cover and work on it for six weeks.

Clark says the experience gives listeners a young person’s perspective.

“We had a student that went and did a story about a local highway redevelopment plan that is going to take place over the next 30 years, and he was like, ‘I'm the exact kind of person that's going to be around in 30 years when this comes to fruition,’” she said.

Another student combined a world record attempt with a look into local transit issues.

Cody Finnegan, a high schooler, is interested in public planning and city development.

“I'm going to attempt a world record for the fastest time visiting all the metro stations in the [Washington] DC area. The current record is eight hours and I'm going to turn this world record attempt into the next episode, hopefully of the Arlington Amp,” said Finnegan to VOA.

Finnegan fell five minutes shy of the world record, but used the attempt to report on concerns about DC metro budget gaps and delays.

The podcast is shared online and via apps, with students producing the episodes. Some are shared on a local radio station.

High school student Coral De la Cruz-Novey joined the Arlington Independent Media youth initiative last summer and has covered a range of issues, from restaurants to local elections. This year she said she plans to focus on climate and natural resources.

“I'm currently working on a story about the Magnolia bug, which is a rare wetland resource that has less than 12 in the world and one is in Arlington. But a lot of people don't know about it.” De la Cruz-Novey told VOA.

Encouraging students to cover local news makes a difference, Clark told VOA. “I think when you see young people engaging in things that matter here locally, that kind of reminds us… Maybe I should talk to my neighbors more.”