Media Reports: Prosecutors Subpoena Trump Inaugural Committee for Documents

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's inaugural committee on Monday received a subpoena for documents from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, which is investigating the committee, according to media reports.

The subpoena requests documents related to the committee's donors and spending, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported.

In December, the Journal reported that federal prosecutors were investigating whether the inaugural committee misspent some of the record $107 million it had raised from donors.

The investigation is examining whether some of the committee's donors gave money in exchange for policy concessions, influencing administration positions or access to the incoming administration, the Journal reported.

Prosecutors also showed interest in whether any foreigners illegally donated to the committee, the New York Times reported.

Federal law prohibits foreign contributions to inaugural funds.

A spokeswoman for the committee told the Journal in a statement: "We have just received a subpoena for documents. While we are still reviewing the subpoena, it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment to Reuters.