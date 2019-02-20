Meghan Markle Spotted in NYC for Rumored Baby Shower

Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower. .

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.



The Duchess, who's 37, wore sunglasses, a dark gray coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag.



As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.



Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Markle's former TV show "Suits," was spotted at one of the Markle gatherings.



Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.