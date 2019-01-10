Accessibility links

Meghan Moves Into More Visible Roles in UK Royal Family

  • Associated Press
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London, Dec. 18, 2018.

LONDON — 

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is taking an increasingly visible role in the British royal family as she becomes the patron of four organizations including the prestigious National Theatre.

Kensington Palace said Thursday that Meghan will take over two roles as patron that have for decades been held by Queen Elizabeth II and is taking two other roles as well.

The palace says the queen "has passed on" the role of patron of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child in spring, is reflected in a mirror at right, as she inspects clothes intended for women returning to work during a visit to Smart Works career centre in West London, Jan. 10, 2019.
In addition, Meghan will become patron of two additional charities: Smart Works, which helps vulnerable women find the skills needed to work, and Mayhew, a grassroots organization active in London and internationally.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child this spring.

