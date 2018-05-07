Accessibility links

Melania Trump to Announce Initiatives on Children's Well-Being

  • Associated Press
FILE - First lady Melania Trump meets with children making cookies for Valentine's Day during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 14, 2018.
WASHINGTON — 

Melania Trump says she'll announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday.

“Tomorrow is the day! Very excited to announce my initiatives,” she tweeted Sunday.


Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady.

Grisham adds that the first lady will concentrate on the range of issues children face growing up and will not tailor the initiative to a single topic.

Mrs. Trump has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children through numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.

Monday's announcement is set for the Rose Garden.

