Memorial Service Held for Woman Killed After White Supremacist March

A memorial service is being held Wednesday for the woman killed over the weekend when a man drove his car through a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old resident of Charlottesville, was one of hundreds of activists who amassed Saturday in the city to stand against a demonstration by white supremacists.



The gathering quickly devolved into chaos and violence as the white supremacists clashed with protesters in the streets and police did not immediately intervene.

Eventually, after several separate bouts of violence broke out, police shut down the rally and forced the crowd of white supremacists to disperse. The white supremacists were met by large crowds of protesters.

After several additional skirmishes between the two sides, a group of protesters gathered on a downtown street where they planned a march through town.

Before the protesters began marching, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly plowed into the crowd with his Dodge Challenger, killing Heyer and injuring about 20 other people.

Heyer worked in Charlottesville as a legal assistant and has been described by family members as a passionate woman who died fighting for equal rights.

Heyer's father, Mark, told the New York Post that Heather Heyer was his only daughter and "she was my heart."

"My daughter was fighting for equal rights, demonstrating against hatred and doing what she thought was right," he told the Post. "She ended up dying to prove it."

Heyer spent her life in the Charlottesville area and graduated from William Monroe High School in nearby Ruckersville. She worked at the Miller Law Group in Charlottesville, where she dealt with bankruptcy cases.

Her boss, Larry Miller, told The Associated Press that Heyer was like family to him.

"She's very compassionate, she's very precise, got a big heart, she wants to make sure that things are right. She cares about the people that we take care of. She's just a great person,'' he said.

The service is being held at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville. In a statement, the theater said it expects a large crowd and has taken measures to accommodate overflow attendees.

Officers' funerals

Two police officers also were killed Saturday when the helicopter they were flying crashed after it broke away from videotaping the riots to support the motorcade of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Funerals for the two police officers, Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates and Lt. H. Jay Cullen, will take place Friday and Saturday, respectively.