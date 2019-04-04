The Doctor Won't See You Now

The day after Tarek Saoud contemplated ending his life, the college student reached out for help on the campus of the university in Ohio he attended. “I called the student mental health services and they told me I could see one of their therapists in, like, two months, which wasn’t going to work for me, unless it was urgent," he recalls. "So I called back a week later when I was like, ‘I’m not going to survive this any longer, and they asked if it was urgent and I said, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Does that mean suicidal?’ I said ‘Yes’ and then at that point they got me an appointment the next week.” The delay frustrated Saoud, now 22, who by that point had been thinking about suicide for months. “For me it was a do-or-die situation," he says. "When I called health services and told them I was suicidal, that was very true. I don’t want to say I made an attempt the night before but it looks like it was very close. A friend found me and told me straight up what I needed to hear, which was, ‘You can’t be here anymore. You need help now.’”

The delay Saoud experienced in getting the mental health care he was desperate for highlights a growing unmet need on college campuses throughout the country. In the spring of 2018, more than 63 percent of college students experienced overwhelming anxiety, according to the American College Health Association. But those who seek help increasingly are likely to find they have to get in line. For example, students at the University of California wait up to six weeks to see an on-campus counselor or therapist if it's not an emergency. At California State University, it can take two to four weeks to get an appointment. A 2017 special report by STAT, which is affiliated with the Boston Globe newspaper, found it could take up to three weeks to get a counseling appointment at Northwestern University in Illinois. The average wait time at Washington University in St. Louis, was nearly 13 days, while delays were so routine at Seattle's University of Washington that the wait times, between two and three weeks, were posted online.

The lack of access to mental health care is not solely limited to college campuses. Nearly six in 10 — 56 percent — of Americans report seeking or wanting to find mental health services for themselves or a loved one. But it's not always easy to get the care they're looking for. “We have a real unmet need in this country," says Dr. Vaile Wright of the American Psychological Association (APA). "And what I mean by that is when we look at those who need or want to seek out mental health services and then we look at how many providers, there’s a gap where we just don’t have enough providers now and/or projection going forward to meet the need of those with mental and behavioral health issues.” While demand psychiatric services increases, there's a growing shortage of outpatient and inpatient programs, according to the National Council for Behavioral Health, which also found that more than 60 percent of practicing psychiatrists are over the age of 55 and will soon near retirement. By 2030, there will be 22,000 fewer psychiatrists than required to meet growing demand, according to APA projections.