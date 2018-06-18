Merkel Facing Pushback From Coalition Partners Over Migrants

German leader Angela Merkel is facing pushback from her political allies on her open door policy for refugees.

In 2015, Merkel famously said Germany was open to people fleeing wars and looking for better lives.

Since then, a million asylum seekers have been admitted to Germany.

Now, Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), which has been in alliance with Merkel's Christian Democrats for decades, wants Germany to turn away some refugees at the country's border.

The CSU is widely expected to hand Merkel an ultimatum Monday to tighten Germany's policy on accepting migrants, a move that could throw their political alliance into crisis.

Merkel wants the European Union to find an equitable solution to the migrant crisis at its summit later this month.

The EU is struggling to contend with the massive influx of refugees looking to its shores for better lives.

Europe's migrant situation received worldwide attention last week when Italy and Malta refused to allow a ship with hundreds of migrants aboard to dock at their ports.

Spain stepped in and accepted the migrants.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, "It is our duty to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe port to these people to comply with our human rights obligations."