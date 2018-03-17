Accessibility links

Merkel, Xi Agree to Work on Steel Overcapacity Within G-20

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is greeted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel after arriving at the G-20 Summit, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg.
BERLIN — 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday discussed overcapacity in world steel markets and agreed to work on
solutions within the framework of the Group of 20 industrialized nations, Merkel's spokesman said.

The two leaders emphasized close ties between the two countries, which are both facing planned U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and agreed to deepen the strategic partnership between them, Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

He said Merkel invited Chinese officials to visit Berlin for consultations, and Xi invited Merkel to visit China.

They also discussed the situation in North Korea regarding its nuclear and missile development efforts.

