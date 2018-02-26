Accessibility links

Merkel's Party Backs Coalition Deal to Form new Government

  • Associated Press
German Chancellor and party chairwoman Angela Merkel acknowledges the applause of the delegates after her speech during the party convention of the Christian Democratic Union CDU in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.
BERLIN — 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has voted in favor of a deal to form a new coalition government with the center-left Social Democrats.

Delegates at a convention in Berlin voted overwhelmingly Monday in favor of the agreement despite criticism from some conservatives in the party.

Disquiet among the Christian Democratic Union's members has been growing following a weak election result last September that forced Merkel into complicated coalition negotiations with smaller parties.

The agreement still requires approval from the Social Democrats. The result of a postal ballot of that party's membership will be announced March 4.

