Mexican President Won't Attend US-Hosted Summit of the Americas

This week's U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles will be missing a major player as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not attend.

Lopez Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would represent Mexico at the summit.

The Biden administration did not invite the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the summit, which led to Lopez Obrador's decision to stay away.

"There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited," Lopez Obrador said. "Or there can be one but that is to continue with all politics of interventionism."

Lopez Obrador did say he'd meet with Biden in Washington next month.

The summit is scheduled to run from Monday to June 10. Biden is expected to attend Thursday.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters and The Associated Press.

