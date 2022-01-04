Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Immigration

Mexico Asylum Applications Nearly Double in 2021, Haitians Top List

FILE - A line of Texas Department of Safety vehicles lines the bank of the Rio Grande near an encampment of migrants, many from Haiti, Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas.
MEXICO CITY — 

The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier, the head of the country's Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants.

When compared to 2019, the 131,448 applications mark an increase of 86.84%, according to COMAR.

"By far, the main nationalities (who requested refuge) were Haitians and Hondurans," said Andres Ramirez, the head of COMAR, adding that Cubans were a distant third.

The rise in the number of Haitians making their way through Mexico has been spurred by economic malaise, a devastating earthquake and political turmoil following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July.

Two Haitians brothers cross the Rio Bravo natural border between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, Sept. 20, 2021. (Stephania Corpi/VOA)
Two Haitians brothers cross the Rio Bravo natural border between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, Sept. 20, 2021. (Stephania Corpi/VOA)

In the previous two years, most applications were filed by Honduran migrants.

Some 72% of those who applied for asylum in 2021 received a positive response, Ramirez said. Another 2% were also granted complementary protection.

Central American migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries have long been crossing Mexico on their way north toward the U.S. border, but in recent years, more and more migrants have applied for asylum in Mexico.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG