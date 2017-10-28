Mexico City's Day of the Dead Parade

Mexico City’s central Zocalo plaza was filled with the papier mache dead, skeletal Catrina figures and candle-covered shrines where people were invited to place photographs of those killed in two recent earthquakes.
A woman has her makeup applied as she waits for the start of a Day of the Dead parade to begin along Mexico City's main Reforma Avenue, Oct. 28, 2017.
Rescue workers and volunteers that participated in rescue operations after the Sept. 19 earthquake, march behind a fist made out of safety helmets, as they lead the Day of the Dead parade on Mexico City's main Reforma Avenue, Oct. 28, 2017.
Skull figures are seen during a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Oct. 28, 2017.
Women dressed up as "Catrinas," a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death," participate in a procession to commemorate Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Oct. 28, 2017.