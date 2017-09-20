In Photos: Mexico Earthquake

Accessibility links

Rescue workers search in Mexico City and nearby states in hopes of finding survivors of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that killed at least 225 people and collapsed dozens of buildings.
Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2017.
A man walks his bike past a building collapsed by a powerful earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2017.
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake in Mexico, Sept. 19, 2017.
People stand next to caskets holding the bodies of victims who died after the roof of a church collapsed, after an earthquake hit Atzala, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2017.
