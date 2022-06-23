Mexico Recovers Bodies of Priests, Tour Guide Killed in Church

The bodies of two Jesuit priests and a tour guide shot dead this week in a gang-ravaged area of northern Mexico have been found after a major search, authorities said Wednesday.

The three were killed Monday after a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the border state of Chihuahua. The crime drew swift condemnation from Pope Francis.

"We've found and recovered … the bodies of the Jesuit priests Javier Campos, Joaquin Mora and the tour guide Pedro Palma," Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos said in a video posted to social media.

Francis said he was shocked by the killings as authorities hunted for the suspect.

"So many killings in Mexico," Francis said at the end of his general audience for thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

The state prosecutor's office in Chihuahua said the three were killed after Palma took refuge in a church in the town of Cerocahui to protect himself from an attack.

The office named Jose Noriel Portillo Gil as a suspect in the killings and offered a reward of nearly $250,000 for information relating to his whereabouts.

The state said in 2018 that Portillo, who is also the prime suspect in the killing of American teacher Patrick Braxton-Andrews, was involved in the drug trade.

The three bodies were taken from the church by a group of men in the back of a pickup, Luis Gerardo Moro, head of the religious order in Mexico, said in a radio interview.

The killings followed the kidnapping of four tourists at a nearby hotel, authorities told Reuters.

Among the missing is the wife of one of the murder victims, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, presumably referring to Palma.