Mexico to Create, Fund System to Solve Disappearances

  • Associated Press
FILE - Relatives of 43 missing students missing since they were taken by local police in September 2014 hold photos of their loved ones, April 24, 2016. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto signed a law Thursday aimed at addressing the country's unsolved disappearances by creating a National Search System with local branches in the states.
MEXICO CITY — 

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto has signed a new law aimed at addressing the country’s staggering number of unsolved disappearances.

Mexico has more than 30,000 missing people, many victims of the country’s drug violence or corrupt security forces. Advocates are hailing the law as a long-awaited start, but caution that the law’s implementation will be critical.

Roberto Campa is the Interior Department’s deputy secretary for human rights. He said Friday on Radio Formula that Mexico’s two earthquakes in September had tightened government finances, but there would be enough funding to launch the effort.

The law signed Thursday would create a National Search System with local branches in the states.

It would also create new special prosecutors to handle disappearances and provide more forensic resources to investigations.

