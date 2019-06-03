Mexico Warns Trump Tariff Would Hurt Both It and US

Mexico warned Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened new tariff on its imports would hurt the economies in both countries and not help him achieve what he wants, an end to the surge of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico to reach the United States.

Mexican officials said in Washington they could only go so far in meeting Trump's demand to block the migrants' passage through Mexico to avert Trump's imposition next Monday of a 5% tariff. The officials specifically ruled out a "third safe country" agreement requiring U.S. asylum seekers to first apply for refuge in Mexico.

Officials from both countries were launching days of talks in the U.S. capital about the dispute. But Martha Barcena, Mexico's ambassador to the United States, said, "There is a clear limit to what we can negotiate, and the limit is Mexican dignity."

She said, "Tariffs, along with the decision to cancel [U.S.] aid programs to the northern Central American countries, could have a counterproductive effect and would not reduce migration flows." Mexican officials contended that an additional quarter million migrants could try to reach the U.S. if the tariff is imposed, on top of the thousands already crossing the southern U.S. border each month.

Barcena said Trump's tariff "could cause financial and economic instability," reducing Mexico's capacity to address the flow of migrants and "offer alternatives" to people fleeing Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Before leaving for a state visit in Britain, Trump goaded Mexico on Sunday for a quick resolution to halt the migrants' path to the United States.

"Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border," Trump said on Twitter. "Problem is, they’ve been "talking" for 25 years. We want action, not talk. They could solve the Border Crisis in one day if they so desired. Otherwise, our companies and jobs are coming back to the USA!"

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his team will on Monday deliver to U.S. officials a document showing the impact of a new tariff on both countries.

Mexican officials said Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos will meet with his counterpart, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, on Monday, with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan also expected to participate. Later in the week, other officials are meeting, including Ebrard with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

As he left for London, Trump said he is "really okay" with going ahead with the new tariff, unless Mexico does more to cut the flow of migrants reaching the U.S. border.

"Everyone is coming through Mexico -- including drugs, including human trafficking -- and we're going to stop it or we're not going to do business and that's going to be it. It's very simple," Trump told reporters. "We'll see what can be done. But if it's not done, you know what we're going to be doing."

While Trump was renewing his tariff threat, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government is a friend of the U.S. government, that he wants to remain a friend of Trump, and that the Mexican people are friends with the people of the United States.

"Let us swear that nothing and nobody separates our beautiful and sacred friendship," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

He has called for dialogue in resolving tensions rather than "coercive measures."