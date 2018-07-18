Las Vegas Hotel Sues 2017 Mass Shooting Victims

The owners of the Las Vegas hotel that was the scene of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history is counter-suing victims who are suing the hotel or thinking of filing suit.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds wounded when Stephen Paddock fired on a concert from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel in October. Paddock killed himself as police moved in.

MGM Resorts, which owns the hotel, filed suit against the victims last week, alleging those wounded or whose relatives were killed cannot sue the hotel.

MGM cites a 2002 federal law that limits liabilities against businesses that take certain steps to "prevent and respond to mass violence."

MGM says the security company it employed at the concert was certified by the Department of Homeland Security.

But Las Vegas lawyer Robert Eglet, who represents about 1,000 of the victims, says the company providing security at the hotel itself, from where Paddock fired his shots, was not certified.

"MGM has done something that in over 30 years of practice is the most outrageous thing I have ever seen. They have sued the families of the victims while they're still grieving over their loved ones," Eglet said.