‘Opportunists or Touts’ Seek Free Tickets to Ariana Grande Benefit Concert: Ticketmaster

  • VOA News
FILE - Flowers and tributes to the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena fill St Ann's Square in Manchester, Britain, May 29, 2017. Some are trying to scam free tickets to a benefit for the victims.

Thousands of people are falsely claiming to have attended last month's Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England when it was attacked in order to get in for free to a benefit concert being held this Sunday, according to ticket seller Ticketmaster.

People who attended the May 22 event have been offered free tickets to the Sunday show, which will feature Grande and a slew of other musicians, including Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Take That, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Ticketmaster said nearly twice the number of people who attended the original show applied for the free tickets.

Crowds gather for a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night.

"We have set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Ariana Grande concert to attend One Love Manchester for free,” Ticketmaster said in a statement. "More than 25,000 people applied for them. Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made.

"At Ticketmaster we are doing everything we can - including extending today's deadline - to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets."

Twenty-two people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bomb attack on concertgoers leaving the show. Islamic State claimed responsibility. Several children were among the dead.

FILE - Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for "Hairspray Live!" at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California.

The One Love Manchester show is expected to raise more than $2.5 million. Proceeds will go to a fund set up for victims' families.

In addition to the free tickets, Ticketmaster put about 35,000 tickets up for sale Thursday at $51.50. They sold out in 20 minutes.

Other people are selling their tickets on eBay for a hefty profit, fetching up to $257.50.

A young woman views of flower tributes for the victims of Monday's explosion at St Ann's square in central Manchester, England, May 25 2017.

The company said it was trying to remove the auctions.

"All tickets for this event will most certainly be removed by the team who are doing manual sweeps to pick up any that slip through,” the company said in a statement. "We also aren't allowing the sale of any item which profits in any way from the tragedy in Manchester. All of these items are being removed if they appear, and the sellers' accounts will be restricted."

