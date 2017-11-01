Accessibility links

Michigan Health Chief Back in Court in Legionnaires' Case

  • Associated Press
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2016, before a House joint subcommittee hearing on the ongoing Flint lead-contamination water crisis.
FLINT, MICH. — 

Testimony is resuming in a criminal case against Michigan's health director, who is accused of keeping the public in the dark about Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water disaster.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. A judge must decide whether there is enough evidence to send him to trial. The case picks up again Wednesday.

Judge David Goggins hasn't heard testimony since Oct. 6. That's when urban affairs adviser Harvey Hollins said he told Gov. Rick Snyder about a Legionnaires' outbreak a few weeks before the governor made it public in January 2016.

Hollins' testimony contradicts what Snyder has said publicly. Nonetheless, the governor is sticking to his timeline.

Lawyers for Lyon say it's all irrelevant in the case against him.

