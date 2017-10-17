Accessibility links

Languages
Silicon Valley & Technology

Microsoft Rolls Out New Windows 10 Update, Laptops

  • Associated Press
The Microsoft logo is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2017.

Microsoft has begun rolling out an update to its Windows 10 operating system, hoping to spark enthusiasm for its virtual- and augmented-reality ambitions.

The Windows 10 update became available Tuesday.

Several of Microsoft's partners — Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo — are simultaneously launching their first "Windows Mixed Reality" headsets Tuesday. Samsung is also releasing one early next month.

Microsoft is also announcing a new generation of laptops in its Surface line. Two versions of the new Surface Book 2 — one 13.5 inches and the other 15 inches — will go on sale next month.

Blogs

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG