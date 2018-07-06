Accessibility links

MiG-29 Military Jet Crashes in Poland Killing Pilot

  • VOA News
The damaged body of a Polish Air Force MiG-29 jet that crashed in the fields in the country's north during a night training flight, near the town of Paslek, in Poland, on Friday, July 6, 2018. The Polish Air Force pilot of the Soviet-made jet was killed, despite ejecting before the crash.

A Polish MiG-29 military jet crashed during a night flight in northern Poland the defense ministry said Friday.

The 33-year-old Polish air force pilot, whose name was not released, was killed, despite ejecting before the crash. His body was found a few hundred meters away from the wreckage.
The pilot had some 800 hours of flight time.

The Associated Press reports that Polish authorities have ordered all of the country's aging Soviet-made MiG-29 jets grounded pending an investigation.

Poland has about 30 MiG-29 fighter jets which have been in service for almost 30 years. It is gradually replacing them with U.S.-made F-16 aircraft.

