At least 30 people have died following the shipwreck of a migrant vessel off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region.

Some of the bodies washed ashore Sunday at a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, while other bodies remained in the water as emergency workers searched for survivors.

The Adnkronos news agency reports the ship was carrying 100 people from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan and 50 people have been rescued.