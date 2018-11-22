Accessibility links

Migrants March to US-Mexico Border in Tijuana

A small group of Central American migrants marched peacefully to a border crossing in Tijuana Thursday to demand better conditions and push to enter the U.S.
A Honduran family traveling with the caravan joined the group as they approached the pedestrian crossing with their child, Nov. 22, 2018. Celia Mendoza/VOA
A little boy with the caravan sits in front of the Mexican federal police as the caravan arrived at a border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 22, 2018. Celia Mendoza/VOA
José Rodríguez, 30, from Siguatepeque, Comayagua, Honduras, carries a white flag the caravan brought during their march, which arrived at a pedestrian crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 22, 2018. Celia Mendoza/VOA
Caravan members carry a flag that reads &ldquo;Peace and God are with us,&quot; in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 22, 2018. Celia Mendoza/VOA
