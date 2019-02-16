Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

7 Militants, 15 Troops Killed or Wounded in North Sinai

  • VOA News
FILE - Egyptian Army officers are seen in the troubled northern part of the Sinai Peninsula during a launch of a major assault against militants, in Al Arish, Egypt, in this undated handout picture made available by the Ministry of Defense, March 4, 2018.

Egypt's military said there was a clash at a checkpoint Saturday between suspected jihadists and the military on the Sinai Peninsula.

A military spokesman told AFP in a statement that seven militants were killed in the attack in the restive North Sinai, while 15 soldiers were either killed or wounded.

Egypt's Parliament meets to deliberate over constitutional amendments that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office till 2034, in Cairo Egypt, Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Egypt's Parliament Moves to Extend Presidential Term Limits

Army spokesman Tamer el-Refai said in the statement that "an officer and 14 non-commissioned soldiers were killed or wounded." He did give an exact number for the death toll.

El-Refai said security forces would go after "the terrorist elements to eliminate them."

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG