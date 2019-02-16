7 Militants, 15 Troops Killed or Wounded in North Sinai

Egypt's military said there was a clash at a checkpoint Saturday between suspected jihadists and the military on the Sinai Peninsula.



A military spokesman told AFP in a statement that seven militants were killed in the attack in the restive North Sinai, while 15 soldiers were either killed or wounded.

Army spokesman Tamer el-Refai said in the statement that "an officer and 14 non-commissioned soldiers were killed or wounded." He did give an exact number for the death toll.



El-Refai said security forces would go after "the terrorist elements to eliminate them."