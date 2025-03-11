Militants attack train, take hostages in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Militants attacked a cross-country passenger train Tuesday in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, taking many hostages.

Authorities say the Jaffar Express was traveling north from Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, to Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when it came under intense fire hours after departure.

The train was carrying roughly 450 passengers, including security personnel.

Citing security sources, state broadcaster PTV reported militants were holding passengers hostage in the train, which was trapped inside a tunnel. A clearance operation was ongoing.

The Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, quickly claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement to media, the banned separatist militant outfit said it had blown up tracks and taken passengers hostage.

Emergency situation

Earlier, Pakistan Railways officials confirmed to VOA that the train driver had been injured.

“Mobile and wireless signals are not working, and unfortunately we are not able to get in touch with the crew,” railway deputy controller Muhammad Sharifullah in Quetta told VOA.

Provincial spokesperson Shahid Rind said security forces, a rescue train and ambulances had been dispatched. Located in barren, mountainous terrain, the scene of the attack is hard to reach.

An emergency has been declared at the government hospital in Sibbi to receive the injured.

BLA surges

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2025 released last week, Pakistan experienced a 45% increase in terrorism deaths last year, compared with 2023. That is the largest year-to-year rise in more than a decade. The BLA emerged as one of the top two militant groups driving the increase.

The separatist group has been fighting a deadly insurgency against the Pakistani state, accusing the government of robbing the province of its rich natural resources. The group also opposes Chinese investment in the province.

Pakistan and China reject the claims that their joint ventures are depriving ethnic Baloch from economic opportunities and their share of the province's mineral wealth.

Recent attacks

Since the beginning of the year, the BLA has ramped up attacks on security forces and settlers and workers primarily from the eastern Punjab province.

Earlier this month, a female suicide bomber detonated her explosive devices near a military convoy in Balochistan’s Kalat district, killing at least one security personnel and injuring four others.

Last month, BLA insurgents ambushed a bus transporting paramilitary forces in Kalat and killed 18 of those on board.

Just days later, a roadside bomb blast killed 11 coal miners in the city while the BLA took credit for attacking a military vehicle securing a supply convoy for a mining company operated by China. Pakistani authorities reported that the convoy was passing through Kalat when it came under attack, resulting in injuries to eight security personnel.

VOA’s Urdu Service’s Murtaza Zehri in Quetta contributed to this report.