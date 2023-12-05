Military Drone Attack Kills 85 People in Nigerian Village

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is calling for an investigation into a weekend military drone attack that killed 85 people.

The deadly attack occurred in the village of Tudun Biri in northern Kaduna state Sunday during a celebration of a Muslim holiday.

Dozens of villagers were also wounded in the attack.

President Tinubu’s office issued a statement expressing his grief over the incident, which he called “very unfortunate, disturbing and painful.”

The Nigerian air force has denied any involvement in Sunday's attack.

Nigeria’s military have used drones in their battle against Islamic extremists who have waged an insurgent campaign in the country’s northeast and northwest for several decades.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.