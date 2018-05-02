Accessibility links

Military Plane Crashes in US State of Georgia

  • VOA News
Flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Ga., May 2, 2018.

A U.S. military cargo plane crashed Wednesday near the southeastern city of Savannah, Georgia, killing at least two people.

The Air Force said the C-130 plane was assigned to the 156th Air Wing of Puerto Rico, a unit of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

A U.S. official said five people, all with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, were aboard when it crashed while on a training mission.

Photo made available by the Chatham Emergency Services, GA., shows firefighters putting out a fire caused by a plane crash near the airport in Savannah, Ga., May 2, 2018.
Chatham County deputy coroner Tiffany Williams said police told her two of the passengers were killed and that more information about the fatalities were not immediately available.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were delayed, although the crash did not occur on its property.

