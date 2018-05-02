Military Plane Crashes in US State of Georgia

A U.S. military cargo plane crashed Wednesday near the southeastern city of Savannah, Georgia, killing at least two people.



The Air Force said the C-130 plane was assigned to the 156th Air Wing of Puerto Rico, a unit of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

A U.S. official said five people, all with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, were aboard when it crashed while on a training mission.

Chatham County deputy coroner Tiffany Williams said police told her two of the passengers were killed and that more information about the fatalities were not immediately available.



Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were delayed, although the crash did not occur on its property.