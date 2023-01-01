Militiaman Killed in Central Iran Protest, State Media Says

A member of Iran's security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said Sunday, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini's death sparked nationwide unrest.

Iran has been rocked by protests — dubbed "riots" by the authorities — since Amini, 22, died in custody September 16 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

"A Basij member was killed in the city of Semirom by armed criminals," official news agency IRNA reported, referring to the paramilitary force linked to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

IRNA said protesters had gathered late Saturday in the city, about 470 kilometers (290 miles) south of the capital Tehran in the central Isfahan province.

They rallied in front of the regional administration building and other locations in Semirom, it added.

"Security forces were deployed to establish order in the city, and in some cases, clashes occurred with several rioters," the report said.

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the nationwide unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested.

Tehran accuses hostile foreign powers and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

Last month, Iran executed two men, both 23, who had been convicted of attacks against security forces in connection with the protests.

The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death. Campaigners said this week dozens of protesters also face charges that carry a potential death sentence.