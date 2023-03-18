Millions of Dead Fish Clog Australian River

Millions of dead and rotting fish are fouling a vast stretch of river in Australia’s Outback. The scene is occurring just as the region is experiencing a sweltering heat wave.

This is the third mass death of fish the region has experienced since 2018.

This time, it is occurring in the Darling River in the town of Menindee.

Officials say the river’s low levels of oxygen are to blame.

“There’s dead fish as far as you can see,” Menindee resident Graeme McCrabb told Agence France-Presse.

Cooler temperatures are expected next week.

Some information for this report came from the Agence France-Presse.