Miners Rescued from Collapsed South Korean Zinc Mine

Two South Korean miners who had been trapped in a collapsed zinc mine for nine days walked out of the mine late Friday, following a complicated rescue operation in the northeastern county of Bonghwa.

The mine collapsed after a landslide Oct. 26.

The two men are reported to have survived on instant coffee powder and by pitching a tent constructed from plastic materials to keep themselves warm.

Reuters reports the survivors are 56 and 62 years old and are in good condition.

The triumphant miners’ rescue comes as South Korea is mourning a deadly Halloween crowd crush tragedy that left more than 150 dead.