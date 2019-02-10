Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Enters Crowded Democratic Presidential Race

Another candidate has entered the crowded Democratic 2020 presidential sweepstakes.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar formally announced her candidacy Sunday at a freezing and snowy rally in Minneapolis.

"I don't have a political machine. I don't come from money. But what I do have is this: grit," Klobuchar said, seemingly proving it by speaking for nearly a half hour in a snowstorm with the temperature at minus 9 degrees Celsius.

While she did not mention President Donald Trump by name, she said the country is tired of what she called “foreign policy by tweet" and said Americans are "worn down by the petty and vicious nature of our politics. We are all tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, the gridlock, and grandstanding."

Klobuchar is a three-term senator known for her generally centrist demeanor and ability to negotiate with opposition Republicans.

She said she hopes a successful presidential campaign would bring Midwestern states that Trump won in 2016 back into the Democrats' column in 2020.

Klobuchar is entering a very crowded race for the Democratic nomination.

According to a count by The New York Times, 11 candidates have so far announced that they are running.

The newspaper says former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper is almost certain to declare his candidacy, and three others - former vice president Joe Biden, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - are listed as likely to run.