UN: Deadly Ukraine Railway Station Attack 'Completely Unacceptable'

The United Nations called Friday’s deadly attack on a Ukrainian railway station and other attacks "completely unacceptable" and "gross violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, for which the perpetrators must be held accountable."

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for an "immediate end to this brutal war."

Ukrainian state railway officials said 50 people were killed, including five children, and at least 87 were wounded in a missile attack at a station in east Ukraine that was being used to evacuate civilians.

Two missiles are said to have struck the station in Kramatorsk. The governor of the Donetsk region said thousands of people were at the station trying to leave for safer areas as the region readied for a major Russian offensive, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for the attack. Russia has denied responsibility.

Also on Friday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov about "the needs of the Ukrainian military to defend its country," VOA national security correspondent Jeff Seldin reported.

Austin praised Slovakia's announcement on Friday that it would send an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, calling the system "a critical defensive capability."

The U.S. "will continue to coordinate with our allies and partners to support the needs of the Ukrainian military and people," Lloyd added.

In a statement, the Russian ministry claimed that the missile used in the strike, the Tochka-U, is used only by Ukraine's armed forces and that Russian troops had not made any strikes against Kramatorsk.

However, the website Defence Blog reported on March 31 that a convoy of Russian military vehicles carrying the recently retired missiles – known in the West as SS-21s – had been photographed as part of the Ukraine invasion force.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attack "deliberate slaughter."

A senior U.S. defense official, who asked to remain anonymous in order to discuss the attack, blamed Russia while briefing journalists, saying the U.S. is "not buying" Russian denials about the missile strike.

The European Union formally enacted more sanctions on Russia Friday, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell traveled to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The new measures include bans on imports of coal, wood and chemicals and a block on all transactions with four Russian banks.

While in Ukraine, the EU officials also went to Bucha, site of an alleged Russian massacre of civilians. Ukraine’s government blames Russian troops, which recently withdrew from the area, for the killings. Russia denies that its forces target civilians.

Von der Leyen said the killings showed the "cruel face" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's army, Reuters reported. "The unthinkable has happened here," she said.

Russian troops have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine and moved into Belarus and Russia, Britain's Defense Ministry said Friday. The intelligence update said some of the forces would likely be deployed to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas, a Ukrainian region bordering Russia.

On Thursday, Russia provided its most stark assessment of its invasion, admitting a "tragedy" of rising troop losses and feeling the economic sting from a wide range of sanctions.

The White House on Friday brought attention to the "horrific and devastating images" of the train station attack. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield noted in an interview with CNN that the U.S. would continue to support Ukraine against Russia's assault.

Late Thursday, Zelenskyy said the situation in the town of Borodyanka, about 60 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, was worse than that in Bucha.

"It is significantly more dreadful there. Even more victims from the Russian occupiers," Zelenskyy said.

Stories of Russia inflicting atrocities on northern Ukrainians have emerged, prompting more countries to expand and further tighten sanctions on Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that more credible reports of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians were coming out of the war-ravaged country, and he vowed that "one day, somehow, there will be accountability" for Moscow.

The top U.S. diplomat, after meeting with an array of NATO and allied foreign ministers in Brussels, said, "The revulsion at what the Russian government is doing is palpable."

Russia has denied killing civilians in Bucha.

Blinken said the U.S. and its NATO allies remain wholly committed to supplying Ukraine with more arms to defend itself against Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba welcomed new Western sanctions against Russia but called for further measures, including a full embargo on Russian oil and gas sales, blocking all Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system, and closing ports to Russian vessels and goods.

The death toll of the six-week-long war is mounting and includes fighters from both sides and Ukrainian civilians.

VOA's Margaret Besheer and Jeff Seldin contributed to this report. The Associated Press and Reuters supplied some information for this story.