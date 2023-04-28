Latest in Ukraine: Missile Strikes Across Ukraine Kill 5

NATO allies have delivered almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, including more than 1550 armored vehicles and 230 tanks.

Russia has canceled this year’s Russian International Army Games. The British Defense Ministry said Russia “has likely canceled the games mainly because it is concerned the event would be seen as frivolous in wartime.”

Russia launched missile attacks early Friday on cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, the capital.

At least five people were killed in the strikes, a mother and her 3-year-old in Dnipro, plus three people in the central city of Uman, where eight people were wounded.

The damage in Kyiv was not immediately clear.

On Thursday, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing that Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children has evidence of genocide.

“This decision,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address, “will significantly help our global efforts to bring Russia and its officials, including the head of the terrorist state, to justice for genocide and genocidal policies against Ukraine.”

Also Thursday, Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, said he asked Pope Francis, during a private audience, for his help with returning Ukrainian children to Ukraine who have been ‘detained, arrested, and criminally deported to Russia.”

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their alleged involvement in the deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.