Search Resumes in Thailand for Missing Teenagers, Coach in Flooded Cave

The search for 12 teenage football (soccer) players and their coach believed to be trapped in a flooded cave complex in Thailand resumed for a fourth day Tuesday.

As a team of elite Navy divers re-entered the Tham Luang caves in the northern province of Chaing Rai, the boys's anxious parents gathered outside the entrance and offered desperate prayers for the children's safe return.

The boys and their coach were reported missing Saturday, when they did not return from practice. The search began when their bicycles and soccer cleats were found outside the entrance of the complex. Search officials believe the team has taken shelter inside a large chamber deep inside the complex.

In addition to the Navy divers, underwater probes are being used in the search.

The cave is prone to severe flooding during Thailand's rainy season, which lasts from June to October.