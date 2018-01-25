Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Mnuchin ‘Not Concerned’ About Short-term Value of Dollar

  • Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, walks through the snow during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018.
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S is “not concerned” about the value of the dollar in the short-term.

At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, Mnuchin said the short-term value of the dollar is dependent on many factors in what is a very liquid market.

In the longer-term, he said, the U.S. currency’s value will be determined by the underlying strength of the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, Mnuchin sparked a big dollar sell-off when he said the recent fall in the value of the dollar was “good” for trade. The euro, for example, spiked to a three-year high.

Mnuchin insisted Thursday that his comment on the dollar was “balanced and consistent.”

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG