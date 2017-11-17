Model Gigi Hadid Pulls Out of Victoria's Secret China Show

Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week, a few months after Chinese internet users accused her of racist behavior.

Hadid said in a post on her Twitter account Friday: "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"



Hadid did not give a reason and Victoria's Secret refused to comment on the issue.



The surprise exit comes months after a video that showed Hadid squinting as she held up a miniature Buddha triggered an outpouring of criticism on Chinese social networks.



Hadid responded by apologizing in September on China's popular Twitter-like microblog site, Weibo.