Modi: India To Repeal Controversial Farm Laws

India’s prime minister said Friday his government will overturn the controversial farm laws that were initiated last year.

Narendra Modi said in a live televised speech Friday that Parliament will repeal the farm laws that the government had said were designed to bring private investment into the farming sector to modernize and boost production.

Farmers said the new laws would end guaranteed pricing and would force them to sell their crops at lower prices.

India’s farmers demonstrated their disdain last year for the new laws by establishing an encampment on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi. Thousands of the protesting farmers endured in their tents through a hard winter and an overwhelming COVID-19 surge.

“I urge the protesting farmers to return home to their families, and let’s start afresh,” Modi said in his televised address.