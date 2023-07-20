Modi Promises Tough Action Over Video Showing Mob Parading Naked Women in Violence-Wracked State

In India, a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in the northeastern Manipur state, which has been wracked by ethnic violence, has sparked widespread outrage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the alleged assault “shameful” and promised tough action. They were his first comments since the conflict led to the death of about 125 people and displaced thousands in the remote state since it erupted more than two months ago.

"My heart is filled with pain, it is filled with anger. It is shameful for any civilized society," Modi said on Thursday before a parliament session began in New Delhi.

"I assure the nation, the law will take its course with all its might. What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," the prime minister said.

The incident took place on May 4, according to police, but it hit national headlines only after more than two months when the video went viral on Wednesday. It shows two naked women being dragged and groped by a mob of men, and the women crying as they were led to a nearby field.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the men gang raped one of the women. The state’s chief minister, Biren Singh, said on Thursday that police have made their “first arrest” in connection with the assault.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway, and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," Singh tweeted.

Opposition parties have criticized the prime minister for not speaking about the conflict that has wracked Manipur, which is ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party. On Thursday, Modi condemned the assault, although he did not make a reference to the violence in Manipur.

“Manipur is burning, women are raped, naked, paraded, and horrific violence is taking place. But the PM (prime minister) kept quiet for so long until today,” the opposition Congress Party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, said in the upper house of parliament.

The video also prompted the Supreme Court to express concern over the assault. “In a constitutional democracy it is unacceptable. If the government does not act, we will,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said. He asked the government to inform the court of the steps taken to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Manipur lies along the border with Myanmar, and most of its 3.6 million people comprise the Meitei community, who are mainly Hindu, and Kuki people, who are predominantly Christian.

Since May, the two communities have been pitted against each other. The violence was triggered by fears that an affirmative action program seeking tribal status for the Meiteis would give them an advantage in government jobs and allow them to buy land in the hills where the Kukis live. Clashes between the two communities have led to scores of homes, churches and temples being destroyed or damaged.

Internet services have been shut down since the violence erupted.

The army is now patrolling the state, but sporadic violence continues, and tensions remain high between the two communities.

The international spotlight also has focused on the ethnic conflict. A resolution adopted by the European Parliament earlier this month referred to the violence in Manipur and said there were concerns about “politically motivated, divisive policies promoting Hindu majoritarianism.” India called it an unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.