Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
VOA News on Iran

Monitor: 516 Killed Since Iran Protests Began

FILE - Protesters walk through a vigil honoring Iranians allegedly killed by their government during a rally in support of the ongoing protests in Iran at the National Mall, Dec. 17, 2022, in Washington.

Nearly four months after the start of anti-government protests in Iran, a U.S.-based human rights monitor says 516 protesters have been killed.

Human Rights Activists News Agency, or HRANA, said Monday the dead included 70 children.

The latest figures from the group also put the number of people arrested at more than 19,200, among them 687 students.

The protests began in mid-September in response to the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG