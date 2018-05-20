Monitor: IS Fighters Leave Damascus Enclave

A Syrian monitor says Islamic State fighters are being evacuated from the last insurgent enclave near Damascus, a move that will restore state control over the area.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the evacuation of the fighters and their families from Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp began Sunday. Buses were carrying the fighters and their families to the Syrian Desert, east of the capital.

Reuters reports the enclave is the last besieged insurgent area in western Syria.