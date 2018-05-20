Accessibility links

Middle East

Monitor: IS Fighters Leave Damascus Enclave

  • VOA News
FILE - In this photo released on April 30, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian government forces gather in front of a bus carrying al-Qaida-linked fighters during an evacuation from the Palestinian refugee camp 0f Yarmuk, near Damascus.

A Syrian monitor says Islamic State fighters are being evacuated from the last insurgent enclave near Damascus, a move that will restore state control over the area.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the evacuation of the fighters and their families from Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp began Sunday. Buses were carrying the fighters and their families to the Syrian Desert, east of the capital.

Reuters reports the enclave is the last besieged insurgent area in western Syria.

