Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

More Protests Expected in Sudan Against al-Bashir's Rule

  • Associated Press
FILE - Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan, Jan. 17, 2019.

CAIRO — 

Demonstrators are gathering in Sudan’s capital and eastern cities to memorialize those killed in protests against autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, on the anniversary of a 2005 killing of protesters in Port Sudan.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi meets with Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Jan. 27, 2019, in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency.
SEE ALSO:

Sudan's Bashir Seeks Support Abroad as Protests Heat Up

Tuesday’s demonstrations are expected to be larger than recent ones. Sudanese have lately taken to demonstrations that attempt to avoid crackdowns by the police, protesting in local squares and neighborhoods sometimes blocked off with cars or makeshift barricades.

The current wave of protests began Dec. 19 in opposition to surging prices and a failing economy that doesn’t produce enough jobs for Sudanese, but quickly shifted to calls for an end to al-Bashir’s three decades of rule.

In this photo released by the Egyptian Presidency's office, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 27, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Egypt's President Hosts Sudan's Embattled Leader

Al-Bashir, who seized power in a military coup, insists that only elections, which he intends to run in, could bring change.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG