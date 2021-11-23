More Than 100 Afghans Arrive in Greece

A flight carrying more than 100 Afghans arrived Monday in northern Greece.

According to Greek officials, the group of 119 people included Mohibullah Samim, Afghanistan’s former minister of border and tribal affairs, as well as a lawyer who prosecuted Taliban fighters, women’s rights activists and a female judge.

The evacuees are expected to remain in Greece until arrangements are made for them to travel on to other countries, including the United States and Canada.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, Greece has flown in about 700 Afghans.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press.